Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 8,743.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,543 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,058,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after acquiring an additional 255,919 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,148,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,318,000 after buying an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.68. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 3,086 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $156,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

