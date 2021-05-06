Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives GBX 651.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 651.25 ($8.51).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

BOY traded up GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 790 ($10.32). 201,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,397. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 472.60 ($6.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 874 ($11.42). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,837.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 819.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 750.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.50%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

