Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

DRNA opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.33. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.84.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $40.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.82 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRNA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.