BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €48.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.45 ($67.58).

Shares of BNP opened at €54.90 ($64.59) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €51.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €45.06.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

