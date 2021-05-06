BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCH. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $208,588.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,691 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,990. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

