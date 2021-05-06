BMO Capital Markets Boosts RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target to C$21.00

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$21.75.

TSE REI.UN opened at C$20.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$13.16 and a 12-month high of C$21.69.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

