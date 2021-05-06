BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.19 EPS

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%.

BXC traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,292. BlueLinx has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $507.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BXC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

