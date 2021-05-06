Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.16.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 19,682 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

