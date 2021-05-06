Blink Charging (BLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Blink Charging to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

BLNK opened at $34.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $64.50.

A number of analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen started coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

