Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BXMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.
Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.
In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
