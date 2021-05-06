Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXMT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,262,000 after acquiring an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $4,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

