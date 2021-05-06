BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 9,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 72,259 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $13.85.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
