BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 9,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 72,259 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $13.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

