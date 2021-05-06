BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
