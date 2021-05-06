BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

