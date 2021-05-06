BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of MUA stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $15.98.
About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund
