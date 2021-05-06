BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of MUA stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.72. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $15.98.

About BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

