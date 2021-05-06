Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

BSM stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,832,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.