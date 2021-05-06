Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

BSM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 117,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,412. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.57. Black Stone Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

