Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BKH stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,755. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

