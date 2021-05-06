BitGreen 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,064.00 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $3,064.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00072490 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00065395 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $203.27 or 0.00350161 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00033197 BTC.

BitGreen Coin Profile

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

