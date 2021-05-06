BitBall Tops One Day Volume of $944,852.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $944,852.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,226.25 or 1.00013211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00208363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

