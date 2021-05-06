Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 421.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $271.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.69 and a 200-day moving average of $263.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

