BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.78. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 80,240 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 233.45% and a negative return on equity of 328.70%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,559.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 74,183 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

