Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,707 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000. Weyerhaeuser comprises 0.3% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 128,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,349. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.29. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

