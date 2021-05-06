Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,674,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,695,000 after purchasing an additional 582,800 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,017,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,369,000 after purchasing an additional 998,458 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,515,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after purchasing an additional 827,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. CLSA began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.21.

Shares of BILI opened at $105.07 on Thursday. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $157.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a PE ratio of -97.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

