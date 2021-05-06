Big 5 Sporting Goods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,403 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,719% compared to the average volume of 242 put options.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at $365,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 308,260 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $3,266,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $26.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

