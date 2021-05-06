Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Big 5 Sporting Goods traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.00. 39,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,039,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Marrone sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,299.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 308,260 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $625.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.34%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

