Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.

In other news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 18,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 162,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.