Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.
Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $26.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 146.34%.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.
