Bezant (BZNT) Price Hits $0.0061 on Major Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and $1,321.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00085928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019130 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.87 or 0.00833540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00102041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,391.75 or 0.09404729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant . The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

