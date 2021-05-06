Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,258 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.63. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.59 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.05.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

