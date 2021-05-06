Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 3,850 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $485,242.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.59 and a 1-year high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

