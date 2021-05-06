Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%.
BRY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.14. The company had a trading volume of 302,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,527. Berry has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $494.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Berry’s payout ratio is 11.85%.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
