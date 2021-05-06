Berry Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the energy company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BRY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $5.95. 4,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,527. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.