Berenberg Bank Raises See results about (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 225

See results about (LON:J) had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report released on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on J. Morgan Stanley downgraded See results about to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded See results about to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 324.67 ($4.24).

