Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the March 31st total of 232,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $12.52.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($151.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Benitec Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

