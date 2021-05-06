Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $43.08, but opened at $46.87. Belden shares last traded at $47.46, with a volume of 6,360 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. Belden’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Get Belden alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Belden by 1,785.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in Belden by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after buying an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.31.

About Belden (NYSE:BDC)

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.