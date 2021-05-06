Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Belden stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.66. The company had a trading volume of 613,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,009. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31. Belden has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

