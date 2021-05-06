Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BELFB stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

