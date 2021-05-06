Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.75-12.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.85. The company issued revenue guidance of +12-14% yr/yr to ~$19.17-19.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.56 billion.Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.750-12.850 EPS.

Shares of BDX traded down $8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $240.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,814,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,027. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.41 and its 200 day moving average is $246.64. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

