Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 318.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 141,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,303,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $249.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.