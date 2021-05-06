Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

