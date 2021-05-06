Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $84.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

BBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

