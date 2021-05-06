Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.45. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 41,595 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barfresh Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.