Barclays Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $200.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $178.72 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $180.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

