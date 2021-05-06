Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BARC. UBS Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 176.76 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.24. The stock has a market cap of £30.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.94.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

