Barclays Cuts Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $227.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $232.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.75.

LLY opened at $192.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eli Lilly and has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.47.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.4% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

