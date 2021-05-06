Barclays Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to $41.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGIFF. National Bank Financial started coverage on IGM Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC upped their price target on IGM Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded IGM Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

