Barclays Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $212.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $197.00 to $212.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $193.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

