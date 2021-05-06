Banta Asset Management LP Has $9.74 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Banta Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 324.9% during the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $128.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.72 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

