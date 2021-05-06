Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) vs. Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Investar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bankwell Financial Group $88.19 million 2.58 $18.22 million $2.31 12.47 Investar $95.66 million 2.40 $16.84 million $1.81 12.13

Bankwell Financial Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Investar. Investar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bankwell Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bankwell Financial Group and Investar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bankwell Financial Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Investar 0 2 1 0 2.33

Investar has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential downside of 14.58%. Given Bankwell Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bankwell Financial Group is more favorable than Investar.

Dividends

Bankwell Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Investar pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bankwell Financial Group pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investar pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bankwell Financial Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Investar has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bankwell Financial Group and Investar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bankwell Financial Group 11.08% 5.19% 0.44% Investar 12.15% 5.51% 0.58%

Risk & Volatility

Bankwell Financial Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investar has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Investar shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Bankwell Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Investar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bankwell Financial Group beats Investar on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, including owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, commercial real estate investment loans, business term loans, equipment financing, and lines of credit to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as real estate construction and development loans; and consumer loans, such as loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, and automobiles, as well as unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. It operates through branch offices in New Canaan, Stamford, Norwalk, Fairfield, Darien, Westport, Wilton, and Hamden, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as BNC Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. in September 2013. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; one-to-four family residential real estate lending, such as second mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment and term loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto loans, as well as loans for personal, family, and household purposes. In addition, the company offers cash management products, including remote deposit capture, virtual vault, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, it provides various other banking services, such as cashiers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, interactive teller machines, merchant card, and mobile wallet payment services. The company operates through a network of 24 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

