BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKU. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of BankUnited from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $48.12. 8,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,358. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.24. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $374,663. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in BankUnited by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

