Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 468,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 33.94%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

