Bank of America Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €180.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) target price by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.94% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €153.67 ($180.78).

Shares of DHER traded down €5.40 ($6.35) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €122.50 ($144.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €120.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

